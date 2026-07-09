Texas Tech Accused Of Censorship In Curriculum Policies

By Lynn LaRowe ( July 9, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Texas Tech University's chancellor and board have been hit with a federal lawsuit alleging their policies on course content amount to an "extraordinary system of censorship," including by barring law students from receiving factual information about race related to the U.S. Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision....
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