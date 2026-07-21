How High Court Rulings Reshape Agency Strategy For Cos.

By Brian Nieves and Abhi Kambli ( July 21, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's June 29 decisions in Trump v. Slaughter and Trump v. Cook mark major turning points in the law of independent agencies and in how regulated companies should think about federal enforcement, rulemaking and agency-facing strategy....
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