Texas Co.'s Defense Of UAE Unit Not Covered, Insurer Says

By Hope Patti ( July 10, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- An excess insurer said it owes no coverage to an environmental company for costs incurred in defending its United Arab Emirates-based subsidiary against arbitration in Singapore, telling a Delaware state court that the subsidiary does not qualify as an insured under the policy....
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