Fla. High Court Backs Broad Reading Of Workers' Comp Law

By Grace Elletson ( July 10, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Florida's Supreme Court rejected an appeals court's narrow take on the state's workers' compensation law that shut down a manager's bid for benefits after he was shot while walking out of work, ruling he can get paid if he shows his work environment increased his risk of assault....
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