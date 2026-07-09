DC Circ. Says It Won't Block FCC OK Of Nexstar-Tegna Deal
By Nadia Dreid ( July 9, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Thursday it is not going to block the Federal Communications Commission's approval of Nexstar's $6.2 billion acquisition of Tegna while everyone from satellite companies to cable groups to state enforcers sue to stop the merger they say will harm competition....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.