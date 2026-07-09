Blue Origin's Valuation Soars To $130B, Plus More Rumors
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 9, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin's valuation soared to $130 billion after a $10 billion funding round; state lawyers are putting the finishing touches on an antitrust lawsuit related to Paramount's planned takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery; and payments company Fiserv is considering selling its payments infrastructure business to U.S. banking giants....
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