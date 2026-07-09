9th Circ. Spurns Doxo's Bid To Arbitrate Class Action

By Sydney Price ( July 9, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit backed a Washington district court's decision to deny online bill-pay service Doxo Inc.'s bid to arbitrate class claims that it deceived customers by not disclosing fees upfront, saying the company waited too long and litigated too much before pushing for arbitration....
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