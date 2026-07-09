3rd Circ. Unsure DHS Can Deny Virtual Access For Detainees

By Matthew Santoni ( July 9, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit seemed skeptical of the federal government's argument Thursday that it had no obligation to offer immigrant detainees virtual access to state criminal courts, questioning whether the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was denying detainees' rights to a speedy trial or access to evidence....
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