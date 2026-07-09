Feds Say Justices' Ruling Can Affect ICE Profiling Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 9, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing claims that federal immigration agents indiscriminately target Latinos in Southern California asked the parties during a Thursday hearing to brief her on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Mullin v. Doe ruling, which the government said could doom plaintiffs' equal protection claim....
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