Navistar And Truck Co. Debate Contract In $16M Trial Closings

By Susan Smiley ( July 10, 2026, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Closing arguments Friday in the breach of contract case brought by GLS Leasco trucking company against truck manufacturer Navistar in Michigan federal court dug deep into the semantics of the contracts and communications between the parties, with the two sides disputing whether June 30, 2022, was a firm truck delivery date or an estimated date by which the 1,100 ordered trucks would be built....
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