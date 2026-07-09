Calif. Tribe Asks High Court To Revive Card Check Award Row

By Katherine Smith ( July 9, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A California Native American tribe has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to correct an arbitration award requiring it to follow the guidelines for union representation elections in its 2017 agreement with UNITE HERE, arguing that the award invalidated a tribal law that superseded the tribe's agreement with the union....
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