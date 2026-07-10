Tulsa DA Tells 10th Circ. He Can Try Indians On Creek Land

By Joyce Hanson ( July 10, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's Tulsa County district attorney has asked the Tenth Circuit to deny the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's attempts to block him from exercising criminal jurisdiction on its reservation, arguing that he has the authority to prosecute nonmember Indians for nonmajor crimes....
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