L'Oreal's Baby Products Same As Standard Version, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( July 10, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- L'Oréal uses baby imagery and pediatric dermatologist references on certain CeraVe eczema and healing ointment products to mislead customers into believing that they're specifically formulated for infants, despite containing ingredients identical to cheaper versions of the same standard products, alleges a proposed class action filed Thursday in California federal court. ...
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