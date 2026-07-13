Equipment Co. Sues Pa. Railroad Over Abrupt Access Block

By Matthew Santoni ( July 13, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh industrial equipment company says a short-line railroad adjacent to its property has suddenly stopped a decades-long practice of allowing it to use an access road alongside the tracks, closing off access to the company's loading docks, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court....
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