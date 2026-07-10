Calif. Judge Blocks Grant Conditions Over DEI, Immigration

By Ganesh Setty ( July 10, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge blocked the Trump administration from imposing grant funding conditions on California and Oregon municipalities concerning immigration enforcement and its opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, finding the conditions likely encroach on Congress' spending powers....
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