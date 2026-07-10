Boston Scientific Top Brass Sued Over Pacemaker Recall

By Carolyn Muyskens ( July 10, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Boston Scientific Corp. shareholder has filed a derivative lawsuit against the company's current and former directors and top executives, claiming they ignored early signs of an issue with the company's pacemakers that led to a recall and that has been connected to four deaths....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.