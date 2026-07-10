Chemours Says NC Resident's PFAS 'Equity Action' Must Fail

By Abigail Harrison ( July 10, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- DuPont entity and spinoff Chemours Inc. has told a North Carolina federal court it shouldn't have to face a PFAS contamination suit from a state resident, saying in her early-stage court filings, she's conceded that her "equity action" is doomed to fail....
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