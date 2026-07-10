7th Circ. Revives BIPA Suit Over Virtual Try-On Tool
By Celeste Bott ( July 10, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday revived a proposed class action against an eyewear company accused of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law with its online "virtual try-on" tool, saying a lower court dismissed the case too early and more evidence is needed to see if the law's exemption for data collected for health care purposes bars the claims....
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