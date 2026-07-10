Kalshi Fights 'Extraordinary' Bid To Halt Wash. Operations

By Rachel Riley ( July 10, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Kalshi pressed a Washington state court Friday to reject the state's request for a court order blocking the prediction market from operating in Washington, arguing its attorney general's office is seeking an injunction "far broader" than orders issued in similar litigation in Nevada and Michigan courts....
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