Trucking Co. Drivers Can Notify Others Of Wage Collective

By MJ Koo ( July 10, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Friday that delivery drivers can notify a nationwide group of current and former drivers of their right to join a wage suit against a freight company, finding the drivers raised sufficient evidence that other workers were subjected to what the suit alleged was the same misclassification scheme....
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