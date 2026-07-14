How Justices' TPS Ruling Affects Workforce Planning

By Richard Herman ( July 14, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's June 25 decision in Mullin v. Doe will be read first as temporary protected status case.[1] That is understandable. More than 330,000 Haitians and roughly 6,000 Syrians now face the prospect of losing TPS and work authorization.[2]...
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