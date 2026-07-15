Bid Protest Spotlight: Price Realism, High Bid, Interested Party
By Brian Doll ( July 15, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that provides takeaways from recent bid protest cases. This installment highlights three recent protests from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. ...
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