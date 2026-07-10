Ill. Appeals Court Upholds $45M Talc Verdict Against J&J

By Hailey Konnath ( July 10, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A split Illinois state appeals court on Friday refused to disturb a jury's verdict awarding $45 million to the family of a woman who developed mesothelioma and died after using Johnson & Johnson's talc baby powder for decades, ruling that her case warranted both wrongful death and shortened life damages....
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