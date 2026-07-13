Michigan Jury Rejects Truck Buyers' Claims Against Navistar

By Susan Smiley ( July 13, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- After more than eight hours of deliberation, a Michigan federal jury announced a verdict Monday in favor of truck manufacturer Navistar, which was defending itself against claims by two trucking companies over delayed delivery of trucks, finding the evidence did not show Navistar committed fraud or breach of contract....
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