50 Cent Says Ex-Staffer's Retaliation Suit Has No Place In Ga.

By Patrick Hoff ( July 13, 2026, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Rapper 50 Cent urged a Georgia federal court to toss a former assistant's suit alleging she was fired and repeatedly harassed because she refused to falsely accuse his bodyguard of theft, arguing his Texas residency prevents the court from having jurisdiction over the case....
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