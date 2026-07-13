NJ Justices Revamp Test For Certain Zoning Variances
By Carla Baranauckas ( July 13, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court revised a decades-old legal test governing use variances for "inherently beneficial" projects, ruling Monday that applicants must show that a proposed development will not substantially impair a municipality's zoning plan before a zoning board balances the project's public benefits against its downsides....
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