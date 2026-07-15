11KBW Atty Says South China Sea Ruling Still Carries Weight

By Caroline Simson ( July 15, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Ten years after leading an effort that secured a historic win for the Philippines in a highly contentious dispute with China over maritime rights and entitlements in the South China Sea, 11 King's Bench Walk attorney Paul Reichler told Law360 that he believes international law remains as important as ever....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.