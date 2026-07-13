Northwell Escapes Suit Over Pension Plan Conversion

By Patrick Hoff ( July 13, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Northwell Health defeated a proposed class action alleging it hid cuts to workers' pension plans when converting to a cash-balance plan in the late 1990s, with a New York federal judge finding the hospital system adequately disclosed how the change could impact participants' benefits....
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