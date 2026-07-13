UPS Driver Seeks Quick Win In Colo. Sick Leave Suit

By MJ Koo ( July 13, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A UPS package driver asked a Colorado federal court to rule in his favor on key issues in a proposed class action alleging the delivery giant failed to provide paid sick leave to thousands of union workers, arguing there are no disputed facts that could save the company's position....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.