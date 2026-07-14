US Trade Fraud Task Force Recovers Over $1B In 10 Months

By Dylan Moroses ( July 14, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- In just under a year, the U.S. has recovered over $1 billion as a result of enforcement efforts led by the cross-agency Trade Fraud Task Force, and the U.S. Department of Justice will establish a new legal section to prosecute trade crimes, a department official said Tuesday. ...
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