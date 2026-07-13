Hyundai Urges Arbitration Of Emergency Braking Claims

By Gina Kim ( July 13, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Hyundai has urged a California federal judge to send a proposed class action over its allegedly faulty automatic emergency braking system into arbitration, arguing that the drivers accepted an arbitration provision when they agreed to the terms and conditions of its Bluelink services to obtain optional integrated connectivity features. ...
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