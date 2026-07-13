2nd Circ. Orders New Trial In NYPD Search, Prosecution Suit
By Brandon Lowrey ( July 13, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Monday ordered a new civil trial for four New York Police Department officers found liable for busting into an apartment without a warrant and arresting one of its occupants without cause, saying the district court erroneously refused to allow jurors to hear recordings of phone calls that cast doubt on the plaintiff's credibility....
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