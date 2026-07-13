TransDigm Won't Go Head To Head With DOJ On Stellant Deal
By Nadia Dreid ( July 13, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Aircraft parts maker TransDigm has abandoned its $960 million plan to buy private equity-owned Stellant Systems after the U.S. Department of Justice told the companies it planned to take the matter to court if they decided to go through with it....
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