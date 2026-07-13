EPA Says Calif. Can't Stop Congress From Reviewing Waivers

By Hailey Konnath ( July 13, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urged a California federal court to reject the Golden State's "futile" suit over the Trump administration's plan to have Congress undo Clean Air Act waivers, arguing that the law not only allows for such review, it prohibits the courts from getting involved....
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