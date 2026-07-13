7th Circ. Won't Reopen White Infosys Workers' Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( July 13, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused Monday to revive a lawsuit alleging Infosys Technologies exhibited systemic bias against workers who weren't of South Asian descent, finding no issue with the trial court's rejection of an expert who admitted he lacked experience with the name-recognition methodology he used....
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