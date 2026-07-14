Albertsons, Safeway Face Trial Over Wash.'s Opioid Epidemic
By Ben Adlin ( July 14, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- Albertsons and Safeway ignored signs of problematic opioid prescriptions in Washington for years, an attorney for the state told a Seattle judge Monday during opening statements in a bench trial over allegations that the pharmacy chains failed to prevent the diversion of opioids that fueled the state's long-running overdose crisis....
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