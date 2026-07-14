Nespresso Can't Ditch Most Bias Claims By Ex-Employee

By Celeste Bott ( July 14, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A former Nespresso employee has plausibly alleged that race was a motivating factor in decisions denying her promotions and pay raises that were instead granted to less-qualified white employees, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, denying most of the company's motion to dismiss while also tossing claims against individual defendants....
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