BlackRock's Mutual Fund Accounting Inflated Fees, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg ( July 13, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Asset manager BlackRock Inc.'s accounting practices artificially inflated the values of more than 70 of its mutual funds, saddling investors with higher management fees and cutting into the dividends they might have collected, according to a proposed class action lodged Monday in New York state court....
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