DOD Halts Cybersecurity Program Phase Over Cost, Alignment

By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 14, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon has suspended the next phase of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, which is aimed at boosting cybersecurity standards across the defense industrial base, or DIB, while it reviews whether the program aligns with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's acquisition priorities. ...
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