Ex-FIFA Litigators Leave Paul Weiss For Linklaters In NY

By Kevin Penton ( July 14, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP has added two litigators previously with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP as partners in its New York office, with one of the attorneys set to head Linklaters' sports practice, the firm announced Tuesday....
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