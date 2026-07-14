Mass. Students Say They Were Misled About Tennis Program

By Elaine Briseño ( July 14, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A group of tennis players have accused Bentley University of luring them to play Division II tennis at the school with false assurances that the program was viable, only to later announce it would be terminated after the 2026 spring semester....
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