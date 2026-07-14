Mercedes-Benz Denies New Dad's Wrongful Firing Claims

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 14, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz told a Georgia federal court that it did not fire a Vietnamese American employee for taking parental leave and complaining about what the employee alleged was a manager's racial bias, saying the company decided to terminate the worker for performance issues before he applied for time off....
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