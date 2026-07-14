Auto Parts Co., Workers Seek Wins In Shaved-Time Suits

By Benjamin Morse ( July 14, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- An auto parts maker and factory workers filed competing bids for early wins in parallel federal wage suits, with the workers alleging willful pay-shaving practices and the manufacturer arguing that the disputed minutes were too trivial to compensate, according to filings in North Carolina federal court....
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