Texas Probes LinkedIn Over Alleged 'Ghost Jobs'

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 16, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his office will be investigating whether LinkedIn advertises and profits from "ghost jobs," listings for positions that don't exist or aren't actively being filled, saying it might have misled consumers who paid up to $69.99 a month for premium subscriptions....
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