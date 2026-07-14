DOJ Asks 9th Circ. Undo Trans Health Ruling Against Premera

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 14, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government has backed Premera Blue Cross in its bid at the Ninth Circuit to overturn a Washington federal court's judgment that held the insurance company's coverage policy for gender dysphoria surgery is discriminatory, arguing the decision is out of line with U.S. Supreme Court precedent....
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