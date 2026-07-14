Conservation Groups, Tribes Sue Over ESA 'Harm' Rollback

By Craig Clough ( July 14, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Conservation organizations sued the National Marine Fisheries Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Trump administration officials in California federal court Tuesday over their new definition of "harm" under the Endangered Species Act, while two Native American tribes filed a similar suit in Washington federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.