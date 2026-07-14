Pa. Law Firm Defends 'Sham' Counterclaims In Uber RICO Suit

By James Boyle ( July 14, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based personal injury firm Simon & Simon PC is defending its counterclaims against Uber and FedEx, arguing in Pennsylvania federal court that the rideshare and delivery companies contradicted their arguments regarding the validity of sham litigation claims in non-antitrust cases....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.