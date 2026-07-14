Silicon Valley Bank Ignored BlackRock's Advice, Judge Hears
By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 14, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank disregarded advice from BlackRock's investment advisory firm suggesting the bank reduce the amount of its long-term mortgage-backed securities, the bank's former treasurer acknowledged Tuesday under questioning from a California federal judge during a bench trial over the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's claim SVB mismanaged its assets before its 2023 collapse....
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