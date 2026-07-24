CFPB Fair Lending Litigation Reveals Compliance Complexity

By Timothy Ofak and Augustus Calabresi ( July 24, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Equal Credit Opportunity Act prohibits discrimination "against any applicant, with respect to any aspect of a credit transaction." In addition to race, color, religion, sex and national origin, which Title VII protects, ECOA also considers marital status, age and receipt of public assistance income to be protected characteristics....
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