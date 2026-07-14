9th Circ. Erases Comet's $40M Trade Secret Verdict

By Ivan Moreno ( July 14, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday overturned Comet Technologies USA's $40 million trade secret verdict against XP Power and ordered a new trial, holding in a precedential decision that the jury was wrongly instructed that XP had to prove Comet's claimed secrets could have been lawfully discovered or reverse-engineered....
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